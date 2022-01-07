M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,365 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $152,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

