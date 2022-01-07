M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 156,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,724 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $111,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,795. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

