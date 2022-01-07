M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 137,983 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,983 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $96,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

BAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,937. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

