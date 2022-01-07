Michael Greenhalgh Sells 1,100 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $69.31.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
