Michael Greenhalgh Sells 1,100 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

