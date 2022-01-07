Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 6,480 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $429.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

