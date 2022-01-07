MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 50,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,213,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 293.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.