Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSBI. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $593.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

