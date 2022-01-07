Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.78% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Midwest stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Midwest has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $59.21.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

