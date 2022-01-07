Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 642.43 ($8.66) and last traded at GBX 635 ($8.56). Approximately 3,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.57) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £543.06 million and a PE ratio of 171.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 639.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 603.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

In related news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.76), for a total value of £153,400 ($206,710.69).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.