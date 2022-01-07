MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLKN opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Earnings History for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.