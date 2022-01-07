MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLKN opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

