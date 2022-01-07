Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.36 and last traded at 1.36. Approximately 93,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,203,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $521.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.53.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

