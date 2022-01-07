Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Raised to C$1.10

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

CVE:MAI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 269,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.74.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.