Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

