Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MINM has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

