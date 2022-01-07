Mint Club 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $295,824.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $295,824.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

