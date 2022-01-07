Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.58 and last traded at C$21.61. 138,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 126,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

