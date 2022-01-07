Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.43. 16,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

