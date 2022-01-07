Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $57.89 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.10.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

