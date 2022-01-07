Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,758. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $181.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

