Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $694,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $581,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $4,232,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.71 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

