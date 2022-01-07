Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $971,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Yext as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.