Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

ROST stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.99. 12,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.