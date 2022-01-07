Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Reaches $151.17 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $151.17 million and $16.29 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00004668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.16 or 0.07581414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00074832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.27 or 0.99725362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.