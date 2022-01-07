Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $995,698.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $21.70 or 0.00051687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.12 or 0.07541477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.40 or 0.99837171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 692,036 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.