Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

