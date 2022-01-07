Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $204,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

