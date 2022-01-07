Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 20,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAB opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. Photronics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Photronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Photronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.