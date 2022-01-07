Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitie Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

