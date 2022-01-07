Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $803.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.