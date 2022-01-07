Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $365,000 Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 135.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.