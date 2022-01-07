Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $456,000 Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 86.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 452,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 208,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STXS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

