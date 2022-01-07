Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $456,000 Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $4,545,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

