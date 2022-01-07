Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $475,000 Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of CyberOptics worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

