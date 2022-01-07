Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $558,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Blue Bird worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 66.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 207,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Blue Bird by 22.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Blue Bird by 99.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $15.70 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,568.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.