Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,108 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $803.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

