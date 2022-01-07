Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.