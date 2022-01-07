Mizuho Lowers Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $18.28 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

