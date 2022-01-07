Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

