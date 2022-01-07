Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 174.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 314.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 117.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

NYSE:MHK opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.42 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.