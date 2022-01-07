Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the November 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MLLCF opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
