Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Tscan Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.50 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

