Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 45,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.