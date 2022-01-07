Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Snowflake makes up about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Truist upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.02.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.