Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. MoneyLion makes up about 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ML opened at $3.42 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ML. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

