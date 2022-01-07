Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

SRZN stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Surrozen Inc has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Surrozen Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.