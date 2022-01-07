Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

