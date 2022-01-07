Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 97.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

