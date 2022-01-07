MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,154.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $821,216.19 and $1,154.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00179798 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,870,326 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

