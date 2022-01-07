Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.