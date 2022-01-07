Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.