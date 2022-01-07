Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.